Steve Bertrand and WGN Radio present ENGLAND’S TREASURES

10-day Private Group Journey

Departs from Chicago on October 5, 2018

Departure:

Chicago: $4,399.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago on American Airlines and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $1,460.00*

Accommodations:

London – 2 nights, 4-Star Radisson Edwardian Kenilworth

Oxford – 1 night, 4-Star Mercure Oxford Eastgate

Salisbury – 1 night, 4-Star Mercure Salisbury White Hart Hotel

Stratford-upon-Avon – 2 nights, 4-Star Ettington Chase

London – 2 nights, 4-Star Radisson Edwardian Kenilworth

Inclusions:

Breakfast daily, including day of arrival

Four 3-course dinners

The Victoria and Albert Museum

Full-day London City Tour

Tower of London

Westminster Abbey

Afternoon Tea Cruise on the Thames

Half-day sightseeing tour of Oxford

Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford

Self-guided tour of Bombay Sapphire Distillery – including a cocktail masterclass

Roman Baths, Bath

Shakespeare’s Birthplace

Anne Hathaway’s Cottage

Full-day sightseeing tour of the Cotswolds

Gloucester Brewery

Bletchley Park

Cambridge Chaffeured Punting Tour

24-hour London Underground Pass

Portfolio of documents

Porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency support while in England

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 30 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $1,460.00. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago on American Airlines. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Child/infant discounts not available. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (October 5) – USA / LONDON: Depart from Chicago on your overnight flight to London, England.

DAY 2 (October 6) – LONDON: Upon arrival in London, meet with your Tour Director and shortly afterwards make you way to the Victoria and Albert Museum for breakfast. After breakfast, enjoy a guided tour of the museum. The Victoria & Albert Musuem (often abbreviated as the V&A) is the world’s largest museum of decorative arts and design, housing a permanent collection of over 4.5 million objects. It was founded in 1852 and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The museum owns the world’s largest collection of post-classical sculpture, with the holdings of Italian Renaissance items being the largest outside Italy. The departments of Asia include art from South Asia, China, Japan, Korea and the Islamic world. Afterwards, transfer to your hotel. The rest of the day is free to spend at your leisure. This evening, enjoy a welcome dinner in a local restaurant. (B/D)

DAY 3 (October 7) – LONDON: Enjoy breakfast before departing on a full-day of sightseeing in London. Your guided tour will include views of London landmarks such as Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben), Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, The Shard and others. Visit the Tower of London, where the Beefeaters guard the dazzling Crown Jewels and where you will gain excellent views of Tower Bridge from the Medieval Palace. Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Cruise on the Thames. Visit Westminster Abbey, a must-see and significant structure in British history. This beautiful gothic church is a UNESCO World Heritage Site popular with many visitors to London. Complete with paintings, stained glass windows and other religious artefacts, Westminster Abbey owns the most important collection of monumental sculpture anywhere in Britain. Later, return to your hotel for overnight. (B)

DAY 4 (October 8) – LONDON / WINDSOR / OXFORD: Enjoy breakfast. Depart from London and make your way towards Windsor Castle, the largest inhabited castle in the world, and the Queen’s favorite residence. Subject to opening restrictions, you may see the State Apartments, St. George’s Chapel and Queen Mary’s Doll’s House. Onward to Oxford, home to England’s oldest university, where you may take a walk through impressive buildings that are still home to the university’s main ceremonial and educational functions. Visit Christ Church Cathedral, the smallest cathedral in England and the seat of the Bishop of Oxford. It is unique in serving not only as a cathedral, but as the chapel of Christ Church College. Afterwards, check in to your hotel in Oxford. (B)

DAY 5 (October 9) – OXFORD / SALISBURY: After breakfast, depart from Oxford and make your way towards Salisbury. Your first stop today will be to visit the Bombay Sapphire Distillery. During your self-guided tour, discover the artistry and heritage behind Bombay Sapphire at the state-of-the-art distillery. Enjoy a special cocktail masterclass. Continue on to visit Stonehenge. Arguably the most famous prehistoric site in Europe, it inspires wonder at the effort it must have taken to drag the enormous stones over the land and erect them in circles. Later, head to Salibury for overnight. (B)

DAY 6 (October 10) – SALISBURY / BATH / STRATFORD-UPON-AVON: Departing from Salisbury, you make your way towards the beautiful Georgian city of Bath, oven regarded as one of the loveliest cities in all of England. From its beginnings as a Roman camp in the first century AD, Bath developed through troubled centuries to emerge in the 1700s as a fashionable “spa” resort. Some of England’s best-preserved Georgian architecture is housed here, together with fascinating relics of earlier eras. You will tour the Roman Baths that were discovered in an excellent state of preservation near to Bath Abbey church and see the magnificent Palladian architecture for which the city is renowned (seen at its best in the Circus and the Royal Crescent). Afterwards, depart and continue your journey towards Stratford-Upon-Avon. Visit Shakespeare’s Birthplace, a restored 16th century half-timbered house where it is believed he was born in 1564 and spent his childhood years. Enjoy a special talk during your visit. Later, check in to your hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon. This evening, enjoy dinner in the Royal Shakespeare Company rooftop restaurant. (B/D)

DAY 7 (October 11) – THE COTSWOLDS: After breakfast, depart and travel the short distance to Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, the childhood home of Shakespeare’s wife. The beautiful thatched farmhouse was occupied by descendants of the Hathaway family until its purchase by the Trust in 1892 and still contains many rare family items of furniture that date back to Anne’s time, including the finely carved oak Hathaway bed. Afterwards, enjoy the beauty of the Cotswolds’, famous for its stone villages, lush pastures and old-world atmosphere. You will enjoy some free time in the Cotswolds before making your way for a special tour and dinner at Gloucester Brewery. Afterwards, return to Stratford-upon-Avon for overnight. (B/D).

DAY 8 (OCTOBER 12) – STRATFORD-UPON-AVON / CAMBRIDGE / LONDON: Enjoy breakfast. Depart and make your way towards London. Pause to visit Bletchley Park. Home of the WWII Codebreakers, it was once Britain’s best kept secret and is now a vibrant heritage attraction. Learn how the Codebreakers’ breathtaking achievements helped shorten WWII by up to two years. Continue to Cambridge. See enchanting Cambridge from a different perspective on a chauffeured punting tour. Get a deeper sense of the history of this university town from the knowledgeable guide as you cruise past the Bridge of Sighs, the Wren Library, Kings College Chapel, the Mathematical Bridge, New Court St. John’s and Clare Bridge. Steep yourself in 800 years of history. Afterwards, continue to London and check in to your hotel. Tonight, enjoy dinner in a local restaurant. (B/D)

DAY 9 (OCTOBER 13) – LONDON: Enjoy a full-day at leisure in London using your 24-hour London Underground pass. (B)

DAY 10 (OCTOBER 14) – LONDON / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to London as you transfer to the airport, where after check-in, you will have plenty of time for your last-minute duty free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

Click here for more information and to book your tour!