Remembering John Mahoney
Actor John Mahoney, a Chicago theater legend known nationally for his role on “Frasier,” has died at age 77. We remember John with the following visits on WGN Radio:
5/10/2003: Steve Bertrand talks with John Mahoney on the 10th anniversary of Frasier.
12/7/2014: Dean Richards John Mahoney about what’s keeping him busy these days as well as about the 125th Anniversary Gala Celebration for the Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University.
8/27/2017: Actor John Mahoney of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Frasier joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest show to grace the stage, The Rembrantdt, and his role in the powerful production.