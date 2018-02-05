× Remembering John Mahoney

Actor John Mahoney, a Chicago theater legend known nationally for his role on “Frasier,” has died at age 77. We remember John with the following visits on WGN Radio:

5/10/2003: Steve Bertrand talks with John Mahoney on the 10th anniversary of Frasier.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3462889/3462889_2018-02-05-183329.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3742.mp3

12/7/2014: Dean Richards John Mahoney about what’s keeping him busy these days as well as about the 125th Anniversary Gala Celebration for the Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3462873/3462873_2018-02-05-180313.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3749.mp3