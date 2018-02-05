× Radio Hall of Famer John Records Landecker: “My first love and inspiration and motivation was radio. All kinds of radio”

The great John Records Landecker joins Justin to chat about his career and new book, “Records Truly is My Middle Name.” John talks about why he wrote this book, what attracted him to radio when he was young, how he came to use his middle name on the air, his thoughts on the various cities he’s worked in through the years, what he knew about Chicago before he started working here, the genesis of his high school assembly programs, the toll that the radio business took on his personal life, what it was like working at WLS in the 1970’s, how he was unaware of the impact he was making during the WLS heyday and his induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

