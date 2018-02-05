A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines the stock index news at the close of trading, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,100 points Monday as stocks took their worst loss in six and a half years. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick explains the Dow Jones today
Today has been an interesting day to watch the stock market. Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick explains the 500+ point dip, and he joins us twice.