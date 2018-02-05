× Political analyst Chris Robling: “I think Jeanne Ives is gaining a lot of credibility and a lot of momentum and I’m predicting that she is going to defeat Bruce Rauner”

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the top political stories making news this week including the continuing battle over the Nunes memo, the Dow losing over 1000 points today and the controversial Jeanne Ives commercial.

