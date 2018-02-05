× No Coast Cinema Ep. 29 | Emily Eddy, Onion City Film Festival

Tom and Conor are talking all things experimental film with Emily Eddy, curator of this year’s Onion City Experimental Film and Video Festival.

Now in its 28th year, Onion City showcases some of the greatest talent in experimental filmmaking from both established artists to up and comers on the experimental scene.

Emily dives into the multifaceted world of experimental filmmaking, including how to begin your journey into appreciating the art form and her own beginnings as a connoisseur of experimental cinema. She also talks about the art of curation and the difficult task of bring together wildly disparate ideas into curatorial harmony.

The Onion City Experimental Film and Video Festival runs March 8th-11th.

Listen to the full podcast:

