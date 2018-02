× Nick D’s Thoughts on The Super Bowl, The Halftime Show and The Commercials

Nick Digilio shares his thoughts on The Super Bowl including the halftime show and this year’s batch of commercials. He then looks back at some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)