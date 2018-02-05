× Live from Studio 435: Beach Bunny

The terrific local band Beach Bunny join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about the origin story of the band, what makes Chicago’s music scene attractive, the ambition they share as a band, the challenge of balancing life and the band, making music in Chicago, the process of writing songs, the difference between playing house shows and venues and Beach Bunny also perform some songs including, “February,” “Sports,” “Six Weeks” and “Boys.”

