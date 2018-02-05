× How to fight the good fight | The Big Payoff

Some of us like a good fight, and some of us flee at the first sign of confrontation. But no matter what your instincts tell you, there are many reasons to learn why, when and how to argue well. In this episode, Rachel and Suzanne duke it out over their own bad arguing habits, and bring on media expert and the arguing heavy weight champion of the world: Hank Norman. Warning: while listening to Hank, you may feel the desire to throw a good punch. Go ahead. He’s ok with that.