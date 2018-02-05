× Foodborne Illnesses During Super Bowl and Astrology In Favor Of The Eagles

Super Bowl Party Food Safety / Marianne Gravely of the USDA

The nachos and wings at your Super Bowl party could make your guests super sick. Fortunately, USDA food safety experts are available to share the top tips for Illinois families on how to safely prepare for Super Bowl parties and prevent dangerous foodborne illness.

Astrologer to the stars Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Talks about how the Philadelphia Eagles felt lighting in a bottle & how the stars were in their favor. She also has a preview of major happenings in 2018.