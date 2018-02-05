× City Club of Chicago: Jeanne Ives, Republican Candidate for Governor

February 5, 2018

Hon. Jeanne Ives – Republican Candidate for Governor

Hon. Jeanne Ives

Hon. Jeanne Ives is a Representative in the Illinois State House serving the 42nd District, which includes all or portions of Wheaton, Warrenville, West Chicago, Winfield, Carol Stream, Lisle and Naperville. First elected in 2012, Representative Ives has demonstrated not only a willingness to lead on difficult issues and question powerful House leaders, but also an insightful understanding of policy.

In her first term, Representative Ives focused on bringing about true pension and tax reform in the state, pursuing term limits for lawmakers, government transparency, and advocating for school choice. Representative Ives has refused both a taxpayer funded pension and healthcare. Both pension and state group health insurance have greatly contributed to budget pressures and need reform.

Prior to her election to the Illinois House, Ives served on the Wheaton City Council, where her tenure was marked by conservative leadership and an unwavering commitment to the taxpayers’ bottom line.

Her legislation has been recognized throughout the state and her opinion editorials have been published in the Chicago Tribune, as well as several political news sites. Representative Ives served on the following House committees during the 99th Illinois General Assembly (2015-2017): Appropriations – Elementary & Secondary Education; Cities & Villages; Community College Access & Affordability; Labor & Commerce; Personnel & Pensions; Intermodal Infrastructure; Youth & Young Adults; Juvenile Justice & System-Involved; Substance Abuse Special; Unemployment Insurance Subcommittee; Workforce Reconciliation Subcommittee; and Business Growth & Incentives.

Representative Ives graduated in the West Point Class of 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. She went on to serve in the US Army. Her assignments included platoon leader and headquarters detachment commander for transportation units in Germany and ROTC instructor at Wheaton College. She resigned from the Army in 1993 to raise her children and at the same time worked as a tax advisor and bookkeeper for small businesses and individuals.

Representative Ives has lived in Wheaton for 26 years with her husband, Paul, and their 5 children. She is a parent volunteer at her children’s schools and has been coaching the St. Michael Boys and Girls Championship Cross Country teams for 12 years.