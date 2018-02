× Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones reflects on the life and legacy of the great John Mahoney: “It’s a huge loss and he really cared about our town”

Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones joins Justin to reflect on the marvelous career of John Mahoney, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 77.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio