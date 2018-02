× Chicago Tribune Music Critic Greg Kot on Super Bowl LII halftime: “Throwing that image up there just struck me as a little bit cheap”

Chicago Tribune Music Critic Greg Kot explains why he didn’t particularly like Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LII. It involves the projection of Prince, a production element the late Prince himself expressed a distaste for. But, it also involves a living, element Timberlake did not bring to stage.