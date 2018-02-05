× By George! “Elton Jim” dives into online TV streaming thanks to a friend, and delves into TV’s new and captivating series about designer Gianni Versace

In this 90th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano “takes the plunge” into online TV streaming by buying an Amazon Fire Stick and making his old TV set “intelligent.” Thanks to friend and tech guru, George Bliss, who introduced him to “the Stick,” Jim is now binging on Netflix and Amazon Prime. George jokes about how he dragged Jim into the 21st Century! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss the plot and poignancy of the new FX TV limited series, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace.”