× Bill and Wendy Show 2.5.18: Poor Tom Brady

Today’s guests include Dennis Ryan and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy open the show with their very own post-Super Bowl review. Then, digital marketing consultant Dennis Ryan joins the show to talk all about the great and not-so-great Super Bowl ads. After that, Bill and Wendy chat about Kevin Hart’s Super Bowl antics, the dilly, dilly Bud Light catchphrase, and Eric Zorn stops by telling us his top tweets of January!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.