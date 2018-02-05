× Barrel to Bottle, Ep. 20| Binny’s has you covered with Valentine’s Day pairings that are sure to impress

What’s the perfect wine, spirit, or beer to go with your Valentine’s Day plans? This week on Barrel to Bottle Kristen Ellis, Jeff Carlin, and Roger Adamson(Beer Buzz) explore some elegant offerings from KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates in Wisconsin and pair them with various spirits, wine, and beer. Looking for something extra special this V-Day? Try Kohler Dark Chocolate Brandy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3462521/3462521_2018-02-04-235121.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”