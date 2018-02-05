× Author Ben Austen explores the history of Cabrini Green

Author and journalist Ben Austen joins Justin to discuss his new book, “High-Risers.” Ben talks about where the idea for this book comes from, the history of the near north side before Cabrini Green was built, what made the city of Chicago decide to build housing projects, what Cabrini Green was like right after it was built, why the property fell into disrepair, the influence that the ’68 riots had on Cabrini Green, the decision by then Mayor Jane Byrne to move into Cabrini Green and what happened to the residents who were forced out of Cabrini Green and tomorrow’s book release party at The Promontory.

