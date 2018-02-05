Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/5/18
On February 5th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The Institute for Supply Management releases the Service Sector Index for January
- The US Commerce Department reports international trade data for December
- The US Labor Department shares the job openings and labor turnover survey fro December
- BP, Disney, Archer Daniels Midland, Snap, General Motors, Dunkin Brands, and Chipotle report earnings today
- Jerome Powell will be sworn in today as the new chair of the Federal Reserve