Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/5/18

Posted 6:32 AM, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:27AM, February 5, 2018

On February 5th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The Institute for Supply Management releases the Service Sector Index for January
  • The US Commerce Department reports international trade data for December
  • The US Labor Department shares the job openings and labor turnover survey fro December
  • BP, Disney, Archer Daniels Midland, Snap, General Motors, Dunkin Brands, and Chipotle report earnings today
  • Jerome Powell will be sworn in today as the new chair of the Federal Reserve