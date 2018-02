× After Hours with Chris Jones & Mark Caro: Superbowl recap, how to NOT buy Twitter followers & Oscar predictions

Chris Jones and Mark Caro, both of the Chicago Tribune, step in for Rick this week on After Hours. They recap the Superbowl game, halftime show & commercials. Then, they compare their predictions for this year’s Academy Awards and talk about Richard Roper’s Twitter drama. Oh, and producer Lise consistently tries to bring the conversation back to Justin Timberlake as much as possible.