2018 Oscar Nomination Break Down & Movie News

Movies.com & Contributing Editor at Fandango.com, Erik Davis gives his thoughts on the 2018 Oscar nominations. The truth behind the Dundee trailer is revealed. Erik speaks about the Tomb Raider trailer. Ryan Reynolds’s upcoming Clue movie, The Expendables 4, Creed 2, The Flash: Flash Point movie are discussed as well as other movie news.

