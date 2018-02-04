Photo left to right: WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent Amanda Vinicky along with Sunday Spin host Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio/Jasmine Cooper)
WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky on the race for Governor
Political Correspondent for WTTW Ch.-11, Amanda Vinicky, joins Rick Pearson to discuss the State of the State speech, the race for Governor, and Jeannie Ives, Governor Bruce Rauner’s challenger, controversial ad.