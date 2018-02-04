× This Week in Theater: Short Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Dean sits down with Christiana Clark and Adam Wesley Brown from the Chicago Shakespeare Theater to talk about the Short Shakespeare presentation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. The production is a shortened, 75 minute version of the classic play and is perfect for all ages.

Christiana and Adam discuss adapting the timeless words of the Bard himself and how classic theater can be a stimulating experience for young audiences. They also perform a scene from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as Titania and Bottom.