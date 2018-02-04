× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/28/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Jason DeSanto, Senior Lecturer at Northwestern University’s School of Law. Jason provides his analysis of President Trump’s State of the Union address, the importance of language and how speech is used effectively, and more.



Then, Political Correspondent for WTTW Ch.-11, Amanda Vinicky, stops by to discuss State of the State speech, the race for Governor, and Jeannie Ives, Governor Bruce Rauner’s challenger, controversial ad.