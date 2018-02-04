× The Humans review: “two words: hilarious and relatable”

Brian Noonan and Cody Gough rave about Broadway in Chicago’s “The Humans” at the Cadillac Palace Theater, running through February 11, 2018.

The production won four 2016 Tony Awards and was met with widespread acclaim, and as one of the first non-musical live performances Brian has seen in quite some time, he was very excited to see it. Brian explains the general premise of the story (without giving away any spoilers), and he and Cody discuss how the show was so universally relatable, especially for families all across the United States in today’s world. Get your tickets now on Broadway in Chicago’s website before it’s too late!