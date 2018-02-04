FILE - In this May 31, 2016, file photo, Illinois Rep. Scott Drury, D-Highwood, speaks at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Drury exchanged his gubernatorial bid to seek the Illinois Attorney General nomination after AG Lisa Madigan's sudden announcement that she wouldn't seek a fifth term. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
State Rep. Scott Drury: “We need an Attorney General who is going to be independent of politics”
Rick Pearson is joined by State Rep. Scott Drury, as Scott shares details about his battle to remain on the Democratic ballad for Attorney General after an adverse ruling by a Cook County Judge. Scott also expresses his agenda behind running for Attorney General, his background in politics, and more.