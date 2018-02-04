× Saturday Night Special 2.3.18 | Volunteering and Non-Profit

This week on a slightly shortened Saturday Night Special, host Amy Guth looks at the topic of volunteering, non-profits and the often complicated nature of trying to help those in need.

First, Amy talks with Lisa Dietlin, President/CEO of the Institute of Transformational Philanthropy. They discuss why we feel the compulsion to volunteer and how people can plan, in both big ways and small, to have a very giving 2018.

Then Amy welcomes Dr. Noelle Sullivan, Assistant Professor of Instruction Global Health Studies and Anthropology at Northwestern University. They discuss the latent issues of “voluntourism” and why sometimes what seems like the right thing might do more harm than good.