Radio Legend Kevin Matthews is Coming Back to Chicago, Renowned Sports Anchor and Resident Idiot Jim Shorts’ ‘Pig Skin Picks’
Radio legend Kevin Matthews and resident idiot Jim Shorts join Dave Plier to talk Super Bowl Sunday, Jim’s Pig Skin Picks and his return to Chicago on Sunday March 4th at 3:30pm at Saint Juliana Church in Chicago, to talk about his book ‘Broken Mary’. Kevin will sign copies of his book at a meet & greet following his presentation. This is a FREE event. For more information, visit stjuliana.org.
What is your favorite Kevin Matthews moment on the air?