Previewing Super Bowl LII Commercials: Expectations, When to Watch, Rumors and Most Hyped.

February 4, 2018

PHOTO: M&M Super Bowl commercial with Danny Devito. Courtesy of Mars, Incorporated

Dave Plier and Jeff Rogers, Second City alum and President of Zap Creative, talks about the $5.1 million dollar price tag for this year’s Super Bowl commercials and a preview of this year’s most anticipated spots including M&M’s, Budweiser, Pepsi, Amazon, Lexus, Pringles and the morphing of a spot between two brands: Mountain Dew and Doritos.
 
What Super Bowl commercial are you most excited to see or have seen already?