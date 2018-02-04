× Previewing Super Bowl LII Commercials: Expectations, When to Watch, Rumors and Most Hyped.

Dave Plier and Jeff Rogers, Second City alum and President of Zap Creative, talks about the $5.1 million dollar price tag for this year’s Super Bowl commercials and a preview of this year’s most anticipated spots including M&M’s, Budweiser, Pepsi, Amazon, Lexus, Pringles and the morphing of a spot between two brands: Mountain Dew and Doritos.