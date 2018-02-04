× OTL #590: Rent control in Illinois, The Secret History of Mary Lane, Tech in classrooms

Mike Stephen discusses rent control and affordable housing in Illinois with Miguel Jimenez of the Metropolitan Tenants Organization, visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of Chicago Blues musician Mary Lane, and discusses the applications of new technology in the classroom with Meg Ormiston, author of the book NOW Classrooms. This week’s local music comes from The Ions.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.