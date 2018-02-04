Live blog: Super Bowl LII – Patriots vs. Eagles

Posted 4:45 PM, February 4, 2018

We’re live blogging Super Bowl LII – New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

peterzimmermanwgnam February 4, 20185:27 PM

trafficjamjen February 4, 20185:26 PM

We’re playing #SuperBowl Bingo…with M&M’s and Sixlets…and I am going to lose because I am going to eat my whole card.

Adam Hoge February 4, 20185:25 PM

My view from inside U.S. Bank Stadium. That was an unbelievable anthem from Pink! 

peterzimmermanwgnam February 4, 20185:24 PM

Joe Romano February 4, 20185:22 PM

That was awesome! I heard she was sick yesterday too.

trafficjamjen February 4, 20185:21 PM

I do the same thing as #Pink with my gum before I give a newscast.

Joe Romano February 4, 20185:20 PM

Blonde hair. 0-1 on the prop bets so far.

peterzimmermanwgnam February 4, 20185:19 PM

“Whoops, better take my gum out.”

trafficjamjen February 4, 20185:18 PM

Hey! It’s Britt and Jarrett!! <3 #WGNFamily

Joe Romano February 4, 20185:17 PM

J.J. Watt is such a beast

peterzimmermanwgnam February 4, 20185:15 PM

SWEEEEEEEEEEEEETNESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS.

trafficjamjen February 4, 20185:15 PM

Lots of people here, so the spread is wide…

Hot Dogs, Chili, Veggies, Pierogis, Brownies…

peterzimmermanwgnam February 4, 20185:15 PM

Wait, NBC has the Olympics?!!

Joe Romano February 4, 20185:12 PM

Starting off with toasted ravioliDisplaying IMG_1905.JPG

peterzimmermanwgnam February 4, 20185:11 PM

Patriots and Brady coming out of the locker to “Crazy Train.” Seems about right.

imkingjohn February 4, 20185:07 PM

That’s it.  I’m switching over to Mass Mutual.  Good ad.

trafficjamjen February 4, 20185:04 PM

I think that @peterzimmermanwgnam is already talking sports ball.

peterzimmermanwgnam February 4, 20185:02 PM

Singletary, Namath, Brady, Staubach, Allen and…Foles. LOL.

imkingjohn February 4, 20184:54 PM

Chicken chili.  Ham/cheese sliders.  Manhattans/beer/wine.  Veggies and dip.  

You asked what I’m eating, right?  Oh, and those Smokehouse Blue Diamond almonds.

trafficjamjen February 4, 20184:50 PM

It’s almost time for the opening act to the Justin Timberlake concert!!

