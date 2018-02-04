× Karen Conti |Full Show 2/4/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show, Eric The Undertaker elaborates on some of Karen’s top stories dealing with funeral arrangements and funeral homes. National Weathermen Day is Monday, February 5th and to celebrate Karen speaks with Fox 32’s Mark Strehl as he shares what it takes to be a weathermen, some of the science behind making predictions, and more.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.