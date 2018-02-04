× First Downs to Touchdowns: WGN’s Adam Hoge Previews the Big Game

WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge joins Dave Plier LIVE from Minneapolis to prepare you for Super Bowl LII, discussing the key players in the year’s NFL face-off, the biggest superstitions of NFL fans and the players, and what will drive either the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles to victory. http://wgnradio.com/category/adam-hoges-bears-blog/