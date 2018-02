× Chef Carl Ruiz is Taking The Super Bowl by Storm!

Chef, Food Network personality and radio host Carl Ruiz “the Mad Cuban” joins Dane “On The Road” live from the Super Bowl. Hear as Carl fills us in on Celebrity sightings, the amazing Bullseye VIP players tailgate and fun with friends Guy Fieri and Minnesota’s own Andrew Zimmern. Listen as we learn about the very cool first car of Carl as well!