× Brian Noonan Show 2/4/18: A lost opera, prop bets, and buying Twitter followers

Brian welcomes filmmaker Arlen Parsa to talk lost opera, then talks prop bets with a departing Sam Panayotovich before Sam takes the next step in his broadcasting career. Plus: how unethical is it to buy Twitter followers?

To kick off the show, Brian’s producer Cody Gough recounts his horrible experience with security at the Aragon Ballroom and tries to understand why concerts are so obsessed with security checks when they aren’t even effective. He says the lines and staff at the Aragon were unacceptable and recommends avoiding shows there until they figure out a more efficient and less invasive way of screening show attendees.

Then, Chicago filmmaker Arlen Parsa stops by the studio to discuss “The Way to Andina,” his documentary film chronicling his Columbian great-grandfather Eustasio Rosales’ unproduced operatic work “Andina.” Parsa talks about what it was like putting on a long-lost opera and how he learned so much about the history of the production.

WGN Radio’s Sam Panayotovich, who worked with Brian back in the day on Sports Night, then joins Brian in-studio to talk about his upcoming move to Las Vegas and what’s in store for his burgeoning broadcasting career. He also discusses prop bets and odds for bets during the biggest day of the year for American football. Plus: a new study shows that pizza is healthier than many breakfast cereals!

Then Brian and Cody talk about Broadway in Chicago’s production of “The Humans” at the Cadillac Palace Theater, which was an incredible theatrical experience. You can skip straight to the review in this podcast.

Later: how unethical is it to buy Twitter followers? Brian and Cody have a hot debate following news that certain media personalities have purchased followers in the past. Then to wrap up the show, Brian talks about a Colorado teacher who was accused of assaulting a student who wouldn’t stand for Pledge of Allegiance. Cody goes on a tear about the “poorly written” pledge and the show ends in hilarity, as always.