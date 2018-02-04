PHOTO: Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer at Northwestern University's Pritzker school of law along with Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio)
An Analysis of President Trump’s State of the Union Address
Rick Pearson is joined by Jason DeSanto, Senior Lecturer at Northwestern University’s School of Law. Jason expresses the importance of language, analyzes the various points addressed by President Trump in the recent State of the Union Address, and much more.