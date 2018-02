× A Look Back at the Most Memorable Super Bowl Commercials of All-Time

Dave Plier, Jeff Rogers and the late night crew celebrate five decades of Super Bowl commercials including the classic Coca Cola Mean Joe Green spot, the Budweiser Clydesdales, Masterlock, Noxema with Joe Namath and Farrah Fawcett, Apple 1984, McDonalds with Michael Jordan and Larry Bird and Snickers with Betty White.