Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
A-List Interview: Chadwick Boseman talks “Black Panther” & the importance of representation
Dean talks with Chadwick Boseman, star of the latest Marvel Studios film “Black Panther”. They discuss Boseman’s roles as iconic historical figures such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall and why “Black Panther” is an important moment for representation in popular films.