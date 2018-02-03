× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/3/18: Super Bowl Ads, January Jobs Report and the Decline of GE

Tribune transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski looks at how ride-sharing has quadrupled in the last three years in Chicago, and the traffic congestion concerns that raises for the city.

Steven Esposito, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor with Morgan Stanley in Lake Forest, discusses the January jobs report, and the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve, the last one under chairwoman Janet Yellen.

Staff writer Drake Bennett from Bloomberg Businessweek talks about how GE, a company famous for its management tactics, has come off the rails, why it happened, what’s next for the company

Finally, Chicago Bureau Chief of Advertising Age E.J. Schultz previews Super Bowl ads for this year, and looks at the trends, which companies are making the biggest plays, and more.