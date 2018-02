× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.03.18: Tribune Critic Chirs Jones, The Mincing Rascals & Griffin’s Movie List

On today’s show, John challenges the WGN Radio newsroom with football based Jeopardy questions, Tribune Theater and Dance critic Chris Jones stops by to talk about Hedy Weiss’ dismissal from the Sun-Times after 33 years as a theater critic and his latest reviews, the Mincing Rascals grade the State of the Union and another update from Griffin’s Movie List.