× The Beat Full Show (2/3/18): Setting the table for Super Bowl LII

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz get you ready for Super Bowl Sunday on The Beat: Carm spent some time in Minneapolis on Radio Row this week and we hear from Pats kicker Jake Elliott, HOFer Terry Bradshaw and Falcons President Rich McKay.

Chicago Tribune A&E reporter Steve Johnson tells us what to expect from this year’s slate of commercials; Adam Hoge checks in after Brian Urlacher’s election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame; legendary bartenders Frankie O. of Harry Caray’s and Art Mohr of Stanley’s join the show for a pregame Philly-Boston battle; we get game predictions from WGN personalities, and more.