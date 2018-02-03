× Sundance: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, Part

You had to figure that, among all the great films at Sundance, there would be a bunch that just didn’t work…at least, not for me. Of course, just like I couldn’t see all the great films at Sundance, there were probably many other films that weren’t very good that I didn’t get to see. Thus, this list is only of the films that I was able to see and that I thought either didn’t come together, weren’t well done, or I just flat out didn’t get. Listen in to hear my list of a few of the films that you may want to avoid in 2018. For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv .

