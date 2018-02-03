Sundance: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, Part II

Posted 3:34 AM, February 3, 2018, by

My final take on Sundance: listen in for all the movies you SHOULD see in 2018! I dish on Bernard and Huey, American Animals, The Tale, RBG, Three Identical Strangers, Shirkers and Quiet Heroes.  For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo  and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.