× Sundance: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, Part II

My final take on Sundance: listen in for all the movies you SHOULD see in 2018! I dish on Bernard and Huey, American Animals, The Tale, RBG, Three Identical Strangers, Shirkers and Quiet Heroes. For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv .

