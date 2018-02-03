× Sports Central, From Radio Row Day 5: Bonus Podcast

Four full shows on Radio Row, and we still didn’t have time to play all of the interviews we recorded! So we decided to put together a bonus episode with the ones we weren’t able to play during the week. Sports Central host, Adam Hoge, sat down with former Green Bay Packers tight end, Jermichael Finley; former ESPN analyst, who also spent time as a Bears running back, Merril Hoge; former Detroit Lions wide receiver, Herman Moore; former Minnesota Vikings linebacker, Ben Leber; and Olympic gold medalist, Hannah Teter.

