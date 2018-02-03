Sports Central, From Radio Row Day 5: Bonus Podcast

Posted 2:17 PM, February 3, 2018, by

Adam Hoge and Merril Hoge

Four full shows on Radio Row, and we still didn’t have time to play all of the interviews we recorded! So we decided to put together a bonus episode with the ones we weren’t able to play during the week. Sports Central host, Adam Hoge, sat down with former Green Bay Packers tight end, Jermichael Finley; former ESPN analyst, who also spent time as a Bears running back, Merril Hoge; former Detroit Lions wide receiver, Herman Moore; former Minnesota Vikings linebacker, Ben Leber; and Olympic gold medalist, Hannah Teter.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.