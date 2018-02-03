× Southside Jake Chicago roots, performs live

Chicago born and raised Jake Tuton or “Southside Jake” says his music career began with baby steps. He discovered his talent at age six when he first started writing. His most recent success has landed him the opening act for Twista along with performing at Lollapalooza. Tuton joins Jon Hansen live in studio as he shares his story, advice about the changing industry and performs his hit, “Southside Girl.”

Tune in for the full interview. To hear for of Southside Jake’s music, visit his website.