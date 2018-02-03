× Romantic movies, live performances, Black History Month and Super Bowl Sunday: Matt Bubala Full Show: 2-3-2018

This week, Jon Hansen fills in for Matt Bubala, since he took the weekend off to attend a conference in Florida. Jon chats with movie critic Blake Stubbs about the best love movies out there. Roger Badesch and listeners also share their favorites. Later on, local artist Southside Jake performs live in the Allstate Showcase Studio. In honor of February being Black History Month, author Veronica Appleton joins Jon live for an in-studio interview about her children’s books and the importance of Black History Month. WGN listener Wally Powers joins the conversation from Switzerland to talk about a parade this weekend and Super Bowl Sunday.