× On the Road 02/03/2018: Chef Jimmy Bannos, Kevin Harvick, Rutledge Wood and much more…

Today on the show Dane Neal talks to Dr. Kris Tohtz about her practice “Serenity Family Wellness” and how to get better sleep, Jimmy Bannos from Chicago famous restaurant “Heaven on Seven” talks about their Mardi Gras menu, Rutledge Wood and Chef Carl Ruiz call in from the Super Bowl, Chef Marcus Ford tells us about his Valentine’s Day pop-up dinner and Amanda Puck from Marianos gives us tips on how to create the ultimate game day spread.