Movie critic talks best movies to watch this Valentine's Day

Movie critic Blake Stubbs joins Jon Hansen on the Matt Bubala Show to talk cinematic love stories with listeners. Stubbs says one of his favorites is Groundhog Day, even though it was not the most popular movie when it was released. He thinks Groundhog Day became a cult classic status movie because it’s centered around a certain holiday and it “give [the movie] life every year.” Other movies mentioned are The Notebook, Brokeback Mountain and Lala Land. Stubbs says that these movies “develop personal connections for people” because in Brokeback Mountain, the movie captured the right audience. In The Notebook, he talks about how a love story develops over time.

