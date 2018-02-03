× Author talks debut children’s book, Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Jon Hansen chats with author Veronica Appleton about her debut children’s book, “Journey to Appleville.” Appleton says even though children’s books are produced every year, there are not enough books that show children of color. Her goal from this connect people together in life as the children do in “Journey to Appleville.” Her goal is to teach children a valuable lesson but also encourage children to enjoy reading. She believes that life is a journey and children should be proud of individually. “Kids come n all shapes and sizes, and that’s what we need to portray. That’s the color,” Appleton says.

Her book can be found in Target, Walmart, Amazon stores and Barnes Noble. For more details on the book, listen to the podcast below and her website.