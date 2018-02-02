× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/2/18: The End of Auto Shows, The Business Behind Winning, & Super “Unproductive” Bowl

The Chicago Tribune an interesting question this week, which was, “what happens when consumers stop buying cars?” Andrea Hanis and Steve chatted about the possibility of this happening as the Chicago Auto Show gears up in the coming weeks. Tom Gimbel jumped in studio to compare the Brady/Belichick relationship to the business world, Gary Mills explained how his acting background is helping the corporate world communication better each day, and Andy Challenger detailed the amount of lost productivity that will happen on Monday after the Super Bowl.