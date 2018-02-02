× When will we see the trailer for ‘Solo’?

The trailer for SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY is MIA! When will we finally see it? Signs point to early next week. Will it happen during the Super Bowl? Will it stick to the May release date? We look at the evidence out there and discuss about some of the planets we may see in the film. Rian Johnson continues to reveal information about STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. We listen to his latest comments about not only the film itself, but some of the harsh criticism he’s received. Also missing-in-action, George Lucas’s beard! The Notorious G.L. was spotted at the “Black Panther” premiere with mere stubble. We take a fun look back at the history of the maker’s beard with a story from his old collaborator Walter Murch. Speaking of Lucas, we review an amazing impression of the famed filmmaker via actor Josh Robert Thompson. Plus, Errol Flynn, Kylo Ren’s pants, and a lack of love for Phasma.